Nigeria: 2023 - Ex-Anambra State Chief Judge Emerges APGA Presidential Candidate

Peter Umeadi emerged as the unanimous flag bearer of the APGA at the party's special convention in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Umeadi emerged as the unanimous flag bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential election at its special convention held at the national secretariat in Abuja.

His candidacy was affirmed by 150 delegates at the convention.

Mr Umeadi, a law professor, retired from the Anambra State Judiciary in March this year, and immediately joined APGA in his Anaocha council area of the state.

Riding on rule of law

In his acceptance speech, Mr Umeadi anchored his campaign on what he termed -- 'triple banner of rule of law, separation of powers and due process.'

He said Nigerians are "entitled to a country better run than what we have now," assuring "a new Nigeria which an APGA government at the centre under my watch would bring about."

Mr Umeadi lamented that "Nigerians are traumatized on (a) daily basis from wanton killings, displacements, disorganisation of business and social life with attendant difficulty to sustain economic, commercial and domestic life."

The presidential hopeful further pledged "to galvanize" Nigerians "from different religious persuasions and all six geopolitical zones, to deliver a new Nigeria where justice would reign."

He promised "sound education, affordable health care, food on the table, security of life and property," If elected.

'APGA will produce Nigeria's next president

Addressing APGA stalwarts at the convention, the National Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, thanked the delegates "who travelled from far and near despite the security crisis" in the country to attend the event.

"This gathering is for the sake of justice in Nigeria," he said, assuring that his tenure as APGA Chairman would end in June next year after the party would have produced Nigeria's president.

Mr Oye was elected APGA National Chairman in 2015.

The convention was attended by Enyinaya Abaribe, the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District.

Mr Abaribe recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APGA, where he stands as the latter's flagbearer for the Senate at the polls next year.

Also, a former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke, who is APGA governorship candidate in Enugu State, attended the convention.