Liberia: Pres. Weah Consoles Senegalese

1 June 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has sent a message of condolence to the Government and People of the Republic of Senegal, following the death of eleven (11) new born babies as a result of an electrical short circuit on Wednesday, May 26th, 2022.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President George Manneh Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in his own name, extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and People of Senegal, especially the bereaved families for the irreparable loss sustained.

While expressing regrets over the incidence, President Weah stated "It is with great shock and deep sorrow that we have learned of the death of eleven (11) new born babies as a result of an electrical short circuit".

The Liberian Leader further expressed hope that the resilience and strength that the people of Senegal have always demonstrated during challenging circumstances, will be a bulwark during this difficult period of national mourning.

