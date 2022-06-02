Liberia: President Weah Dispatches Minister Mcgill, Others to Israel, Vatican

Abu Dhabi — The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has dispatched a high-power delegation headed by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill as a Special Envoy, to the State of Israel and the Vatican.

The delegation headed by Minister McGill, which leaves the country Wednesday, June 1, 2022, includes Hon. Mawine G. Diggs, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Hon. Jeanine M. Cooper, Minister of Agriculture; Hon. Ledgerhood Julius Rennie, Minister of Information, Culture Affairs, and Tourism; Hon. Henry B. Fahnbulleh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Hon. Jefferson S. Kanmoh, National Security Advisor.

Minister McGill, as Special Envoy, will also visit other European Countries under the President's mandate.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Chief Executive, who is still out of the country, has designated the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., to act as Chair of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President of Liberia and via telephone with the President of Liberia, Dr. Weah.

In a related development, President Weah is expected to depart the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, June 1, 2022, for Ghana to attend the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).