Liberia: CARES Group Opens Offices in Liberia

Monrovia — CARES Liberia has officially launched and opened its office in Liberia following six years of operations in the country.

The launching ceremony, held at the company's office in the upscale Mamba Point community brought together scores of business people, officials of government, dignitaries and influencers.

CARES is an international engineering, environmental, water resources, security and maritime consultancy with a variety of past projects and clients worldwide which was established in 2002 in the United Kingdom.

The company has offices in Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

Speaking during the launch of the event, Steve Smith, Africa Director of the CARES Group said they have maintained a steady presence in Liberia over the last six years since the company made an entry into the country in 2014 on the cusp of the Ebola outbreak.

Also speaking, Isaac Yaw Asiedu-Addo, country manager of CARES-Liberia said six years ago the company has a diverse portfolio of operation in Liberia.

"In Liberia, we are engineering consultants with emphasis on maritime, environment and civil works," he said. "We have done some work for UNICEF--we did WASH in school assessment with them, we've worked with TRANSCO CLSG--we also did an HSC (health and safety) manual for them because they are a network of four countries working together for the power lines."

The last six years, he added, has seen the company building a stellar credibility in the country. "We have got the track record now and we've built a good network to be able to say we have a full fledged office."

He furthered that the work of the CARES Group has touched the lives of many Liberians.

"For instance the project we did for UNICEF--it was a WASH in school project for which we did an assessment for a hundred and twenty schools across Liberia from Lofa to Bomi to everywhere," he mentioned. "And what we sought to do was to find suitable, portable facilities where some communities you educate them on how not to use the streams and other water bodies--they should use it the right way.

He said when it comes to doing business in Liberia, the CARES Group understood the business climate and the people. "Out of which you can structure your mode of operations because you cannot take your experience from Ghana and bring it directly to Liberia. The climate, the people and the economy are different."