Gambia: GPU President to Serve in IFJ Gender Council

2 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The President of the Gambia Press Union (GPU), Muhammed S. Bah, is to serve a three-year term in the Gender Council of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

Bah's nomination by the GPU was accepted by the IFJ ahead of the 31st IFJ World Congress taking place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, from the 31 May - 3 June, 2022 - where members of the new IFJ Gender Council were outdoored on Tuesday.

The Gender Council plays an important role as the IFJ's main voice on gender.

Its responsibilities include developing instruments to guide projects and policies concerning gender and good practice, raise awareness of gender issues, and mainstream gender issues throughout the IFJ, its projects and its member unions.

The Council's recommendations, its activities and projects on gender are to be included in all IFJ Expert Groups, Executive Committee, the Congress, IFJ projects, and the IFJ Constitution.

Reacting to his nomination to serve in this important body of the global body of journalists, Muhammed S. Bah said he is looking forward to making significant contributions to the work of the Gender Council.

"The GPU has dedicated a lot of efforts to gender and welfare issues confronting journalists by conducting studies on working conditions of journalists and sexual harassment in the media," Bah said.

"These interventions resulted in the development of a Collective Bargaining Agreement and a Sexual Harassment Policy which are now being used to address gender and welfare issues. I hope to bring these experiences to the IFJ as a Member of the Gender Council."

The work of the Council is aimed at achieving three broad objectives:

To engage women and men equally in all IFJ affairs, at all levels of the organisation and its member unions,

To advise the Executive Committee and member unions on proposals for policy, projects and actions needed to bring gender issues into the mainstream of IFJ work,

To actively promote solidarity and support among IFJ unions, through projects, activities and policies, in the defence of gender rights, and all actions needed to combat all forms of gender discrimination.

The Gender Council is led by a Chairperson and a Vice-chairperson who are elected from among nominated members, and the Council's mandate is for a term of three years.

It is made up of 37 members from six IFJ regions including Africa, the Arab World and the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and North America.

The Council's activities are overseen by the Gender Council Steering Committee which comprises two members from each IFJ designated geographic region including the chair and vice chair.

The Steering Committee meets at least every six months and when possible, at the same venue and in the same period as the IFJ Executive Committee.

In recent years, the Gender Council carried out a number of activities, including campaigns against online trolling, ILO Convention 190 on harassment and violence at work , byte back, and women in front.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X