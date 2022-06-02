Gambia: Seller Sports Shop Patronise Handball Association

2 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Seller Nyanga Bantang Sports Shop on Monday boosted The Gambia Handball Association (GHA) with 5 balls and a set of jersey at a presentation held at Sellers Shop along Bundung Highway.

Mikailu Secka, manager for Seller Sports expressed delight in supporting The Gambia Handball Association, saying they are pleased to be involved and connected to sports.

Mr. Secka added that they were approached by the association to support them as they prepare to represent the country.

According to him, sports development initiatives are arguably concentrated in urban areas with rural Gambian communities marginalised.

He also said that attention is mostly given to football compared to other sports.

