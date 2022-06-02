Liberia: UL Professor's Book Gets High International Recognition

The Chairman of the Department of Political Science at the University of Liberia (UL), Prof. Richmond Anderson has expressed delight over the high international recognition his newly published book has received, unveiling a certificate awarded him by the Author House in Washington D.C., United States of America.

The UL Professor told a press conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, that the book titled "Perspective on Analytical Writing," with a focus on Feature and Editorial writings, will be launched in Liberia upon the opening of the University of Liberia.

The book according to Prof. Anderson has been produced locally, adding that it is also being translated from English to four other languages including German, Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese.

The book is housed in the Library of Congress in the United States, and ahead of its launching here, its online version is available.

"And to prove the worth of that book, it has been registered with the Library of Congress in Washington of which I was certificated. So, the book has become an international book, Prof. Anderson said.

Out of millions of books, Prof. Anderson said his book was placed in the eleventh place.

He added that amid enormous challenges at the University of Liberia, "we still have hope, Professors are being recognized internationally for their academic work including Assistant Professor Richmond S. Anderson," he noted.

He noted that UL Professors are striving to make sure that they live up to the challenges of the time by engaging themselves in academic work.

Prof. Anderson, who has a background in journalism, explained that when he was a student at UL, there was no textbook in the library for the very course he had written on.

He said he was bothered that a major course like Feature and Editorial Writing did not have a book in the library, saying he decided to write a book following his graduation in that course.

"And it is based on those academic works that universities can be recognized to be placed in a category. So, we have done that and it's not only a pride for the University of Liberia, but that of Liberia," he noted.