Mali Replaces Nigeria at FIBA World Cup

Nigeria's female basketball team, D'Tigress, has been replaced with Mali for the upcoming FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 that will take place in Belgrade, Serbia.

This follows a development where the Federal Government of Nigeria, last month, announced the withdrawal of their national teams from all international basketball competitions for a period of two years.

Sunday Dare, the Nigerian Minister of Sports said at that time that the decision to withdraw the teams was due to crises that have characterised the country's basketball in the recent past.

"Following the unending crisis which have plagued and nearly crippled the development of basketball in Nigeria, President Buhari has approved the withdrawal of Nigeria from all international basketball competitions for a period of two years. This is with immediate effect," he said.

In a statement, FIBA recognised that it had been informed of Nigeria's decision and moved to replace the team with Mali.

"FIBA was informed about the decision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to withdraw the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) from all international basketball competitions and activities for a period of two years," a statement from FIBA said.

It added:

"In subsequent communications with the NBBF, and despite FIBA's request, it has become clear that against the circumstances created by the government's decision, the NBBF is unable to confirm its participation in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022.

"Nigeria's withdrawal from the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 is confirmed. Mali, as the next ranked team from Group B of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, is invited to participate in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022

The international basketball governing body (FIBA) noted that it will announce whether there will be more decisions related to Nigeria's participation in other FIBA competitions and any potential disciplinary measures in this regard.