Nigeria: 6 Years After, No Meaningful Progress On Ogoni Clean-Up - MOSOP

Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has said it was regrettable that six years after the take-off of implementation of United Nations Environmental Programme, UNEP, recommended cleanup of oil polluted Ogoni land, Rivers State by the Federal Government, no meaningful result has been achieved.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, expressed the misgiving in Port Harcourt, in a statement, yesterday, to commemorate six years of flag off of the Ogoni clean-up programme by President Muhammadu Buhari, who constituted Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, as implementing agency.

Nsuke said: "Not much has been achieved but corruption, mismanagement and embezzlement. HYPREP has received over $800 million and additional N6 billion for water supplies. What we have seen is bribery and looting of the cleanup funds.

"I feel some compromise compelling the government and anti-corruption agencies to turn blind eye on several alarms and complaints coming from the communities and people who have consistently said the clean-up is only on the pages of newspapers. Where some work appears to be going on, what they are doing is covering spill sites with heaps of sand."

On Ogoni people's disposition to the cleanup, six years after, Nsuke said: "We want government to halt further funding for HYPREP. It is important to check the financial mismanagement in HPREP.

"Government will also need to further investigate activities of HYPREP and ensure the gaps are significantly closed before funding for activities can resume."