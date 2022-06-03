Morocco's Commitment to International Efforts in Sustainable Development Highlighted at Stockholm+50 Conference

Rabat — Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, stressed, Thursday during her participation in the International Conference on the Environment "Stockholm+50", the voluntary commitment of Morocco and its involvement, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in international efforts in the field of environment and sustainable development.

This conference, held on June 2 and 3, 2022 in the Swedish capital under the theme "Stockholm +50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all - our responsibility, our opportunity", was an occasion for Benali to highlight the commitment of the Kingdom which is reflected in particular by its accession to the majority of multilateral agreements on the environment, said the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development in a statement.

As such, Benali noted the activation of these agreements on the national level, the establishment of a governance for sustainable development, as well as the tangible progress made in terms of integration of sustainability in sectoral policies, through the National Strategy for Sustainable Development which aims to promote the transition to an inclusive green economy by 2030.

The Minister also mentioned the implementation of important programs in the field of environment and sustainable development, in addition to the launch by Morocco of a set of ambitious initiatives at the regional level to strengthen the resilience of the African continent to climate change, like the three climate commissions of the Congo Basin, the Sahel and the Island States.

She reiterated the commitment of the Kingdom, including through its presidency of the Sixth United Nations Environment Assembly, to make the necessary efforts with all parties concerned to translate the commitments made into concrete actions that can ensure the well-being of current and future generations.

In addition, Benali stressed the importance of holding this conference in the particular circumstances that the world is currently experiencing, and its social, health, economic and environmental impacts, stressing the need to act and work to reduce the effects of global environmental crises.