Liberia: EPA, UNDP Intensify Environmental Awareness Campaign

The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have intensified environmental awareness amidst daily reports and occurrences of environmental degradation and pollution across the country.

With funding support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the EPA in collaboration with UNDP on Thursday, June 2, 2022, commenced a two-day national and sub-national environmental awareness campaign in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Held under the auspices of the Cross-Cutting Capacity Development (CCCD) Project, the two-day event attracted local government officials including city majors and development superintendents from 12 counties, representatives of environmental non-governmental organizations and line government ministries, agencies and commissions seeks to improve the understanding and interpretation of global environmental trends and socio-economic implications.

Speaking at the start of the campaign, CCCD Project Manager, Aaron S.M. Wesseh said that the overriding objective of the crusade is for local functionaries of government to understand the environmental issues that are prevalent in Liberia and how to mainstream the Rio conventions in the sustainable development priorities.

Mr. Wesseh disclosed that the two-day activities will enable participants to understand the critical environmental issues in Liberia and how to mitigate, adapt and build resilience.

According to him, facilitators will explain the mandate of the EPA and its collaboration with other line ministries and agencies and the role of local government in sustainable management of the environment.

He also noted that environmental awareness would also promote networking between and among national and local stakeholders in raising sustainable environmental awareness.

Mr. Wesseh said during the event, the EPA will solicit the championship of local officials in the enforcement of EPA's mandate after it has been explained and interpreted to them.

Speaking on behalf of the EPA, the Focal Point for the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, J S Datuama Cammue lauded participants for accepting invitations to attend the environmental awareness campaign in Gbarnga, Bong County.

For her part, Gbarnga City Mayor, Lucia Herbert welcomed participants and asked them to take the environmental awareness campaign seriously because according to her every city in the country faces environmental problem that needs to be addressed.