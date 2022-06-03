Liberia: Donors Commit to Fisheries Sector Development

Monrovia — International Fisheries Donors, including the European Union, China and World Bank have reaffirmed their commitments to further assist in the development of the Liberian Fisheries sector through technical and financial support.

Speaking Thursday June 2, during a technical meeting that brought together Donors within the Liberian Fisheries sector at NaFAA's corporate headquarters, Chinese Ambassador Ren Yisheng affirmed China's commitment to providing what he termed as "technical support in the development of agriculture in Liberia".

The Chinese Ambassador mentioned that China remains committed to "cooperating with Liberia in the development of the Aquaculture sector as he described agriculture as a sustainable development".

Ambassador Yisheng further disclosed that a Chinese entity is closely considering investing in the production of fiber glass vessels in Liberia, "as this was one of the concerns raised by Director General Glassco during a recent meeting at my Embassy in Liberia".

Ambassador Yisheng disclosed that he was highly impressed of being in the gathering of donor partners to Liberia's fisheries sector as such meeting enable Liberians through their government to be informed about the donors support to the sector.

For his part a proxy for the European Union Delegation to Liberia, Ambassador Laurent Delahousse, revealed that they have encouraged EU member's states to increase support to Liberia.

Mr. Theo kaspers, head of Cooperation stated that they are working along with NaFAA's priority areas in developing the Liberian fisheries sector.

At the same time, speaking on behalf of FAO Country Representative Madam Mariztou Njie, Madam Mehna Ajmal said FAO was pleased with the existing coordination it has with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, NaFAA.

Madam, Ajmal recounted that FAO has over the years worked with the Management of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority in strengthening the fisheries sector through several instruments including and not limited to, the Port State Measurement Agreement (PSMA), which includes Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing. She also mentioned FAO's role in the development of the Agriculture sector.

Also speaking, on behave of the World Bank's Country Manager Mr. Khiwina Nthara, Fisseha Tessema disclosed that the Bank has a fisheries project of US$40 Million with what he termed as a possibility of additional US$20 Million from another partner.

Meanwhile, the acting Director General of NaFAA, Augustine M. Manoballah said the Donors coordination meeting was essential as it was intended to provide updates on the various fisheries projects being financed by the EU, World Bank, China among others.

Mr. Manoballah recounted that the support from the various donors have contributed immensely toward the development taking place in the Liberian fisheries sector.