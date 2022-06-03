Liberia: 'Flawed and Unsubstantiated' - MNG Gold Management Refutes Allegations By Office of Senator Prince Moye

Kokoyah District — The management of MNG Gold in Kokoyah District, Bong County has termed as flawed and unsubstantiated allegations made by Senator Prince Moye that the company has failed to live up to agreement signed with the Liberian government.

In a May 31 press conference, the office of the Bong County Senator Moye through his Traditional Advisor William Kollie alleged that the company has failed to construct a school and hospital, two major developments it signed with the government through a "Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)" it signed with the government in 2015 before beginning exploration in Kokoyah District.

Kollie added that the alleged failure of the company provoked the "Bush Master" to stage a go-slow action against the company.

But the company on Wednesday, June 1 reacted sharply, saying that the office of Senator Moye "misled the public", adding demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the company's operations.

The Turkish mining company management clarified that the company has never entered into an MOU with the government of Liberia. The company said its operations with the Government of Liberia is through the Mineral Development Agreement MDA, which is providing royalty to the Government of Liberia.

"When the company and citizens of the affected communities within Kokoyah district saw the desires of moving into additional agreement, they met on a round table to discuss additional social and cooperate benefits for the citizens of the affected communities," the management of the company said.

The company management further clarified that it has been living up to the following community initiatives and social responsibility projects within and out of the MOU, including an ongoing construction of a modern vocational school for its employees and Kokoyah citizens in the amount of US$ 1.7 million dollars which will be dedicated soon.

The company also named the construction of a modern police station in David Deans Town which has a fully furnished 18-room for police officers assigned in Kokoyah District with a cost of US$600,000 USD.

The company also said it has renovated the two public schools in the district - Sayewheh and David Deans Towns from 2015-2022 with a cost of US$154,000 USD.

As enshrined in the MDA, the company also said it has paid an annual scholarships payment for natives of Kokoyah District attending universities across the country, an initiative that began since 2015/2016 - 2020/2022, with cost of US$70,000 USD, which is managed by district authorities.

"The management of MNG has been providing a monthly payment to 11 volunteer teachers in David Deans' Town and Sayewheh Town since academic years of 2015/2016 up to present, which has amounted to a total cost of US$170,100," the management of the company added.

"We have constructed and rehabilitated 123.5 kilometers feeder roads in Kokoyah Statutory District which has amounted to approximately US$ 5,596,836.90. We have also done payments for damaged crops over the years to every farm in the district where MNG Gold operates, and alleged cracked houses payments in 2017-2018 which is in the tone of US$954,687.00," the company added.

The management of the company went on to name the payment of Kokoyah Land Rental Fees to government which began from 2015-2022 in the tone of US$1,863,201.54.00, including the Sayewheh, Bohn, Deans & Qua-Garyeazon Towns monthly Development Assistance through chiefs and elders amounting to US$ $168,000 USD.

"This payment is out of the MOU and was decided by the CEO of the company," the company added.

The company management also stated that it is constructing a clinic that's at 90 percent for its employees and Kokoyah citizens, an initiative that is in the tone of US$ $415,150.70, which started in 2020.

The management of the company also disclosed that it is open to an amendment of the MOU on a round table discussion as was done years back.

"The MOU interprets itself for amendment through mutual agreement. The Management of MNG Gold also encourages every citizen to visit the school, the clinic, the road, and the bridges as a means of constructively engaging the company for the betterment of all," the company management clarified.

"We will appreciate journalists for site visitation and give our management a way forward and recommend to us then violation actions which we all know, is unacceptable for the peace we enjoy daily."