Gambia: Rising Gambian Musician Making Waves Globally

3 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Ali Gaye, commonly known as Royal Messenjah as his music name, is wasting no time in putting finishes touches to use his talent to put The Gambia on the world music calendar.

In a chat with this reporter over the weekend at Senegambia, Messenjah said he released more albums, including international albums with international artistes from Sweden, and they are one of the biggest labels in Sweden.

He said meeting with international artistes helps a lot because you can learn various things from them, adding that: "as Gambians, we have so many talents in the country, but we do not get the support we need."

He therefore called on artists to learn how to play instruments, so that they become professional musicians in future.

