Gambia: NEA, GMA Report Oil Spill At Gam Petroleum Facilities in Mandinaring

Below is the full text of the press release which reads: It has come to the notice of the National Environment Agency and Gambia Maritime Administration and other key stakeholder institutions that an incidence of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) during the discharge operations from the vessel (MT FT STURLA) which was conducted between the hours of 02.30am and 03.30am on Saturday, 28th May, 2022.

Upon receipt of the information from various sources, the NEA, GMA and PURA sent personnel to confirm the situation and conducted an initial assessment of the incident.

Through the coordination of PURA, an emergency meeting of stakeholders was held on

Sunday 29th May, 2022 at 09.30am where the management of Gam Petroleum was summoned to explain the circumstances leading to the oil spill.

During the briefing, stakeholders were informed that from the preliminary figures indicated that 1,501.334 metric tons HFO was discharged from the ship but the fuel depot just recorded 1,430.469 metric tons as received. Based on the fact that the difference between the quantities pumped by the ship and the amount received by the depot was roughly 70.865 metric tons which approximately translate to 70,865 litres, it is assumed that the difference is the quantities of HFO discharged into the sea is caused by a ruptured submerged pipe through which the HFO was discharged to the shore tank GP.

The public is hereby informed that GMA, NEA, PURA, GPA and other relevant stakeholders are aware of the incident and necessary actions are being taken to address the situation.

We indulge the support and cooperation of the general public while this unprecedented situation is being addressed appropriately.