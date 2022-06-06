Rwanda/Senegal: Amavubi Ready to Scale Teranga Lions Hurdle

The Rwandan national team will attempt a giant killing on Tuesday June 7 when they take on African champions Senegal at the Stade Abdoulaye Wade in a 2023 AFCON Group L match day two qualifier.

The Amavubi put up a good showing against the Mambas of Mozambique last week after recording a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg whereas the Lions of Teranga on the other hand devoured the Squirrels of Benin by three goals to one with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane netting a hat-trick.

Senegal and Rwanda have met only once in international football in a friendly game at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali in 2016 and the West African side won by two goals to nothing with Mame Biram Diouf and Younousse Sankhare on the score sheet.

Amavubi striker Meddie Kagere remains confident that his side will put up a good showing in Dakar as they are unfazed by the pedigree of Senegal.

"It is going to be a good game in Senegal. Of course, football is 90 minutes and anything can happen. The field will decide when we meet Senegal," Kagere stated prior to departure to Dakar.

The Amavubi defenders particularly Ange Mutsinzi put up a superb showing against the Mambas last week and he has to be at his usual best against the rampaging Senegalese attack led by Sadio Mane.

The Amavubi attack with the exception of Kagere failed to click against Mozambique and Coach Carlos Alos may be tempted to partner Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye with the Simba striker and drop Muhadjiri Hakizimana to the bench.

Generally, it is going to be an exciting game and the Amavubi back four must be cautious and defend well in Dakar.