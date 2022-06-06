Nigeria: Dubai, 33 Partners Kick Off Tourism Roadshows in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism DET has concluded plans to kick off its annual road show across key cities in Nigeria.

Often referred to as "Dubai Tourism", the department is joined by 33 partners across hospitality, medical, entertainment sectors to interact with key trade partners in Nigeria.

A statement from the department said the road show further increases its promotional efforts in showcasing Dubai's ever-evolving tourism proposition to African tourists.

Experiencing strong growth in tourism numbers from Africa, Dubai Tourism is looking to sustain its momentum by strengthening relationships with all industry stakeholders in the region.

Accompanied by 32 Dubai-based partners, Dubai Tourism will begin the 2022 road show in Abuja on June 7; followed by Port Harcourt on June 9, and Lagos on June 14.

"The roadshow will highlight Dubai's affordable experiences and the diversity of the city's offerings to key travel partners in Nigeria. Things to be showcased at the road show, span across travel, accommodation, entertainment and citywide events, with a focus on family travel and medical tourism. Key elements of the event will include breakout network sessions, partner presentations, one-on-one meetings, and Medical facilities updates", the statement noted.

Speaking on the growing relationship between Dubai and Nigeria, Assistant Manager, International Relations (Africa) for Dubai Tourism, Tareq Binbrek said; "Nigeria is of significant importance to Dubai and we will continue strengthening our relationships and developing strategic activities in this fast growing market.

"The upcoming road show gives us the opportunity to reach out to all of our partners, to align on future trade opportunities and ensure Dubai continues to remain front of mind for Nigerian travellers.

"We will continue to be present throughout the year and aim to steadily increase the number of partners we bring with us each year to this landmark roadshow.

"In 2019, Nigeria was one of our top performing source markets with a year-on-year increase of 33% in visitor numbers, supported by the increase in seat capacity from Emirates Airline between Dubai and Nigeria in the summer", he added.

Partners from the hospitality industry who will join Dubai Tourism are Al Khoory Hotel, Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort, Copthorne Hotel, Emaar Hospitality (Address hotels, Vida, Rove, Armani), Ghaya Grand Hotel, Golden Sands Hotel Apartments and Hilton Garden Inn. Other hotel partners include Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, La Ville Hotel & Suites, Jumeirah Group, Mandarin Oriental, Millennium Airport Hotel, Palazzo Versace, SLS Hotel and Residences, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates,

Those from the healthcare sector are Dubai Healthcare Authority, American Hospital, Canadian Specialist Hospital, Kings College Hospital, Neuro Spine Hospital, and Thumbay Hospital.

"Partners who are destination management companies include Dusk Travel & Tourism, Golden Treasure Tourism, Mida Tourism, Pacific Destination Tourism, Rayna Tourism, Red Apple Middle East Tourism, The Tour Designers, and White Sands Tours & Travel.

"The attractions are Dubai Parks and Resorts and airline is Emirates", the statement added.