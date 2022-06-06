Ghana: Asante Kotoko Clinch Ghana Premier League Title

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have clinched the 2021/2022 the Ghana Premier League title with three matches left to play.

The Porcupine Warriors captured the title from their arch rivals Hearts of Oak on Thursday following their 1-1 draw with regional opponents AshantiGold on Thursday.

The Kumasi-based side came from behind to earn a point from the rescheduled fixture at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi to clinch the league title.

It was the first time in eight years that the Porcupines have won the league title following their previous league trophy in the 2013/14 season.

The draw during Thursday's game was enough to secure the Porcupine Warriors' first title since 2014 as they dethrone bitter rivals Hearts of Oak who won the trophy last season.

Kotoko have now claimed a record-extending 25th Ghana Premier League title following the draw with their regional rivals AshantiGold.

The two-time African champions have amassed 60 points from 31 games and are followed by Bechem United and Medeama SC who are both on 50 points.

With three matches left none of the chasing pack can overtake the Porcupines which makes the Kumasi-based giants the new league champions.

Kotoko will be crowned on June 12, 2022 at their Baba Yara Stadium home ground in Kumasi when they play against already relegated Elmina Sharks FC in a coronation match.

Kotoko will be Ghana's representative in the 2022-23 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League campaign.