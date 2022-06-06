Senegal/Gambia: Gambia CHAN Team Intensifies Training Ahead of Senegal Friendly

3 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia local-based national team (CHAN) continues its preparations at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC), honing their skills ahead of a friendly international match against Senegal on 10th June 2022 in preparation for the CHAN Algeria 2023 Qualifiers.

The Gambia will begin its quest for a maiden place in the African Cup of Nations for local-based players with a double-legged qualifier against Guinea Bissau.

The CHAN team will play its first leg of the qualifiers against Guinea Bissau in The Gambia between the weekend of 22nd, 23rd and 24th July 2022 with the return leg in Bissau between 29th, 30th, and 31st July.

The winner over the two legs will face Mauritania for a place in Algeria and that begins on the weekend of 26th, 27th, and 28th August and the 2nd, 3rd and 4th September 2022.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X