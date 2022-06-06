Senegal/Gambia: Gambia CHAN Team Intensifies Training Ahead of Senegal Friendly

The Gambia local-based national team (CHAN) continues its preparations at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC), honing their skills ahead of a friendly international match against Senegal on 10th June 2022 in preparation for the CHAN Algeria 2023 Qualifiers.

The Gambia will begin its quest for a maiden place in the African Cup of Nations for local-based players with a double-legged qualifier against Guinea Bissau.

The CHAN team will play its first leg of the qualifiers against Guinea Bissau in The Gambia between the weekend of 22nd, 23rd and 24th July 2022 with the return leg in Bissau between 29th, 30th, and 31st July.

The winner over the two legs will face Mauritania for a place in Algeria and that begins on the weekend of 26th, 27th, and 28th August and the 2nd, 3rd and 4th September 2022.