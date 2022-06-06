Gambia: Kanifing East FC, Gunjur Utd Share Spoils in 2nd Division

3 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Kanifing East FC and Gunjur United on Wednesday shared spoils in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League following their goalless draw in their week-23 fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

The Kanifing East boys and the Coastal Town boys drew 1-1 in the first round of the country's Second Tier campaign prior to their astonishing clash.

The duo came for the vital three points to fancy their chances of gaining promotion to the First Division League next season but the match ended goalless.

The draw moved Kanifing East FC to 6th place on Second Division League table with 35 points.

The draw earned Gunjur United 8th place on the Second Tier table with 34 points.

