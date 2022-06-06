South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 6, 2022

Cape Town —

Eskom's De Ruyter to Host Electricity Roundtable This Month

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, have invited local and international energy experts to an "electricity crisis roundtable" later this month. During April and May 2022, Eskom reverted to Stage 4 load shedding, which is more intense than the worst scenario anticipated in its winter plan. In May it also exceeded the 22 days of load shedding anticipated in that scenario, ending the month with 26 days of insufficient power supply. The power utility expects between 37 and 101 days of scheduled power cuts during the winter season, according to the head of transmission at Eskom, Segomoco Scheppers. Eskom is also locked in a battle at the Constitutional Court, to retrieve lost revenue worth billions of dollars from municipalities - a debt that stood at U.S.$2.6 billion at the end of September 2021.

Another Fire, This Time at Durban's Life Chatsmed Hospital

A fire broke out in one of the wards of the Life Chatsmed Hospital on Sunday morning. According to Life Healthcare regional manager Bhaviksha Maharaj, there were no injuries or casualties in the incident and patients were safely evacuated to hospitals in the area. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and hospital engineers and local fire authorities are investigating.

ANC Tshwane Regional Conference Held Under Divided Circumstances

The ANC in Tshwane held a divided regional conference at the weekend, with Eugene Modise elected regional chairperson of the ANC at the conference. His election was not well received by his rival, former chairperson of the region Kgosi Maepa. Modise obtained 174 votes, while Maepa secured 84 votes. Modise is confident that he would be able to work with his rivals in the region.