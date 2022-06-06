Liberia: Rep. Morris Reassures Owners of Demolished Properties

Montserrado County District #1 Representative Lawrence Morris has assured owners of demolished properties in the Fendall Community of resettlement benefits soon.

The Fendall residents' properties were demolished in 2015 after a forceful eviction ordered by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf.

Appearing on the House's Public Affairs program on LBS Thursday, 2 June 2022, Rep. Morris said the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance is going to be the one to disburse funding to the affected residents.

Representative Morris lauded the House's leadership for treating the concerns of his people with a sense of humanity.

Rep. Morris said it is painful for the hard-earned homes of the people to have been unjustifiably destroyed since 2015, but they have been resilient.

In May 2021, the Liberian government finally accepted official responsibility for wrongfully evicting its own people, promising to resettle them and restore their dignity.

The Liberia Land Authority report revealed that the Fendall demolition victims' original claim of U.S. $40 million dollars was negotiated and has now been put at U. S. Eight million dollars with due acceptance by the victims only now wanting a settlement to move on with their lives.

The LLA now recommends the payment of the agreed U.S. Eight Million Dollars in two or more installments because of what it calls financial constraints facing the Liberian government and suggests that the current government returns some of the lands back to the victims and build estate units for the victims of towns and villages wantonly demolished.