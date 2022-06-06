Africa: Nearly 11.75 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 Across Continent

Inside the Kenya Medical Research Institute genome sequencing laboratory in Kilifi, a town on Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast, a team of seven scientists process and analyse samples to monitor the COVID-19 variants and detect possible variants of concern (file photo).

As of June 6, 2022, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 11,746,324 while 301,467,295 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 254,101 and 9,888,078 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases of 3,968,205 and 101,317 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 1,170,194 ) , Tunisia ( 1,042,872 ), Egypt ( 515,645 ), Libya ( 502,016 ), Ethiopia ( 475,012 ), and Kenya ( 325,554 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

