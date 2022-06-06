Gambia: Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at Holds 44th Annual Convention

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at- The Gambia on Sunday 29th May 2022 concluded its 44th annual convention at a congregational ceremony held at Masroor Senior Secondary School in Old Yundum.

The annual congregational gathering held from 27-29th May, 2022 brought together people from across the country to celebrate the 44th edition of the "Jalsasalana" (annual event) in The Gambia.

The annual event was characterised by Quranic recitation, poetry and series of prayers.

Amir Sahib Baba Trawally described Ahmadiyaa Muslim Jama'at as a divine institution that was established by Almighty Allah after the demise of His Prophet (Muhammed SAW) to continue the work of the prophet and unite the world under the banner of the oneness of Almighty Allah.

"I am extending to you all the greetings and prayers of His Holiness Hazrat Mizza Masroor Ahmad, spiritual and supreme leader of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at. His holiness is continuously praying for the peace, progress, prosperity, protection and stability of The Gambia and her people," he said.

Amir Trawally said Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at has been working with government and will continue to work with current government to ensure sustainable development in the country.

He recalled that the Jama'at had contributed immensely in the development of the country's health and education sectors through provision of a hospital and schools in the country.

However, he added that there is a greater need for people to work collectively to ensure sufficient water supply is accessible to the masses, most especially the needy.

He called on all and sundry to maintain peace in the country and the world at large, saying the country can only attain sustainable development if there is peace and stability.

Hon. Seedy S.K. Njie, deputy speaker for National Assembly recognised the Ahmadis contribution to nation building as well as maintenance of peace in the country and world at large.

He commended the Amir for his commitment in complementing government effort in transforming the country to develop and be a peaceful nation.

"The only thing we need is national development and that is what Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at is doing," he said.

Njie urged the Jama'at to continue praying for peace maintenance in the country as well as endeavor to expand their efforts in developing the educational and health sectors.

Hon. Sulayman Saho, National Assembly Member for Central Badibou said the Ahmadiyya Jama'at has been contributing to national development since its inception. He cited that it has helped Gambians in the areas of health and education.

He also commended the Amir for his commitment in ensuring the Muslim Jama'at contributes to nation building.