Ghana: Hope Xchange Medical Centre Commends USAID for Extending Support to Facility

The management of Hope Xchange Medical Centre at Apire in the Kwadaso Municipality have expressed appreciation to the USA government for supporting the facility with medical equipment, making it one of the best equipped hospitals in the Ashanti Region.

The USA through its Agency for International Development (USAID) has been supporting the facility with equipment and cash to enable it to undertake outreach programmes within its catchment area, since its inception in 2016.

The Manager of the facility, Dominic Osei-Kofi, at a press conference to thank the people of America for their support, said through the kind benevolence of USAID, "Hope Xchange Medical Centre is the only public health facility after Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the whole of Ashanti Region to have a pathology laboratory".

He said through the healthy partnership with USAID, "HopeXchange has state-of-the-art pathology laboratory providing first class pathology services to hospitals even beyond the Ashanti region."

Aside from the pathology laboratory, he said USAID has been very instrumental of the setting up of the hospital laboratory to conduct other investigations.

According to the Manger, the Hospital laboratory was one of the best equipped in the region and has helped in the provision of health care to the people.

The Abusuapanin of Apire, Nana Kwabena Agyei, appealed to the government to help tar the road leading to the hospital to make it accessible to the nearby communities.

He said the establishment of the hospital has brought a lot of relief to the communities in and around Apire as they would not have to travel long distances to KATH to seek health care.

However, he said the road leading to the facility was in deplorable conditions and pleaded with the government to complete the road project to ease the troubles of the presidents in accessing the facility.

According to him, "USAID has helped to provide equipment for the hospital, we do not have to ask them again to construct the road for us. Government can also tar the road and make accessibility easier."

