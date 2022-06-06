Ghana: Netball - Ghana Begin Preparation for Ag 2023, World Cup Qualifiers

The Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG) has outlined its programmed of activities from June to December, 2022 as it intensify preparation for the netball event of the 2023 Africa Games to be held in Ghana.

Ghana is hoping to make a strong appearance at the continental showpiece, having been absent from the spotlight for a long time.

President of the NFG, Rev Emmanuel D. Nikoi told the Times Sports over the weekend that the current administration of the federation was bent on preparing a Ghana team capable of make Ghana one of the best teams on the continent as far as netball was concerned.

"In realizing this, we need to start preparation in earnest so in our last meeting, we agreed on a few programmes that will enable our technical and administrative teams to begin work to get a formidable team."

Starting on June 18, the NFG will hold the Zone One knockout event at Sege while the Zone two event coming on at the Accra Sports Stadium on June 25.

The NFG, will also hold a two-day 'Senaky/McDan Tournament' to be held at Kasseh-Ada on July 10-11.

That event and the National Selection Tournament set for July 22-23 at the Mantse Agbona Park in James Town, Accra would provide a major platform for the selectorsto identify talented players into the national team, Rev Nikoi said.

According to him, players selected would join the national team players to commence camping for the between July 25-31 to prepare for the World Netball Cup Africa qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa from August 1-31.

The team, after the qualifiers, would return to camp September 10-15 in Accra before traveling to Abuja, Nigeria for an event.

On October 18, the first and second teams from Zones One and Two would clash for a knockout or crisscross event to determine the two teams to play the Champion of Champions event at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 29.

The losers of the knockout event would play the curtain raiser at the Champion of Champions event to determine the third placed team.

In November, there would be camping for the national team at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their travel to Namibia from November 22-28.

The federation would crown activities with a General Meeting on December 10 ahead of their end of year get-together at a yet to be disclosed venue on December 17.