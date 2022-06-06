Ghana: National Security Warns of Suspicious Movements At Garu, Bunkprungu

The Ministry of National Security has raised alarm on the movement of suspicious persons along the mountainous areas in the Bunkprungu-Nankpanduri District in the North-East Region.

The same activity, according to the Ministry was ongoing at Garu District in the Upper East Region.

A letter dated June 3 and copied to all security agencies from the Ministry indicated that the activities of the suspicious persons were not known yet.

The letter stated that members of the group were aboard motorbikes and dressed in apparel covering their faces and seen heading towards the mountainous areas in the Garu District.

It therefore, advised all security agencies to be on high alert to avert any possible breaches.

Th report comes off the back of the "See Something, Say Something Campaign " which launched by the Ministry of National Security with the aim of raising public alertness on extremist activities.

Recent security alerts identifies Ghana as a hotspot for a possible insurgency by terrorists following incidents of attacks recorded in neighbouring countries with the possibility of a spillover.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu has noted that the Region had been adequately armed with the requisite logistics to fight any such attack.