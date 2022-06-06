Ghana: Youstart Stakeholder Engagement Targets CSOs, FBOs, Others in Next Phase From Today

The government last Wednesday concluded phase one of its YouStart stakeholder engagements after engaging the last batch of government institutions, regional ministers and Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives (MMDAs) from the Eastern, Volta and Oti regions in Koforidua.

The government is expected to begin phase two of the stakeholder engagements from today during which civil society organisations (CSO), Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Association, identifiable youth groups, NABCO beneficiaries, Faith Based Organisations (FBOS), as well as the media will be engaged to sensitise them on the programme and to get their feedback ahead of the launch by President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo.

YouStart is a programme that seeks to support young entrepreneurs to gain access to capital; training and technical skills that will enable them start, build and grow their own businesses.

This initiative targets young people and students between the ages of 18-35 years who have brilliant business ideas and viable businesses, and supports these individuals to nurture, grow and expand their businesses and job creation in the economy

Speaking at the last engagement programme for some government institutions, regional ministers and MMDAs, the Minister For Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and member of Parliament for Okere, Mr Dan Botwe, indicated that due to the potential impact of the programme on the local economy, it was important MMDCES were sensitized on it ahead of its launch.

The Deputy Minister for Finance and member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr John AmpontuahKumah who represented the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta said the government would now proceed to engage with various organisations and groups in order to get the understanding and acceptability of the programme.

"So far we have engaged every Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives and have tasked them to set up YouStart desks at the grassroots level ahead of the launch.

In the coming days, we will also engage with civil society organisations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Association of Ghana Industries, identifiable youth groups, NABCO beneficiaries, FBOs and the media", he said

The government has over the past years worked to reduce unemployment in the country through recruitment into the public sector, NABCO, 1D1F, planting for food and jobs among several others.

To reduce the unemployment numbers the government has introduced YouStart, targeting 1 million jobs in the next three years.

