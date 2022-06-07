Ghana: Lapaz Emmanuel Methodist Gets Manse

The Bishop of Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Right Reverend Professor Joseph Edusa-Eyison, on Saturday, dedicated a newly built manse for the Emmanuel Methodist Society at Lapaz New Market in Accra.

The construction of the two-storey mission house, financed with contributions from church members and donations, ends years of renting accommodation for ministers posted to the church.

Erected within a period of four years the mission house sits on a parcel of land at Chantan, a nearby community, acquired by the 27-year-old church in 2010.

The service brought together the leadership of the Northern Accra Diocese and Nii Boiman Circuit of the Methodist Church and former Ministers of the society who played diverse roles in achieving the vision, as well as church members.

Preaching the sermon after dedication and foundation stone laying, Rt Rev Prof Edusa-Eyison, noted that accommodation for ministers of the church was one of the major challenges in the diocese.

As a result, he said, many churches in the diocese were undertaking similar projects so they would stop spending on rent.

He, therefore, commended the Emmanuel Society for its resilience in achieving its aim of getting its own mission house despite the challenges.

"This is timely as it will help the work of God in the entire diocese through many ways", he said.

Rt Rev Prof. Edusa-Eyison said the construction of the facility was evidence of the great things a collaboration between the lay members of the church and ministers could produce.

Citing instances whereby members of the Methodist Church had donated buildings, cars, and other property to support the work of God, he lauded the Emmanuel Society for the valuable contribution to the project.

"Whoever has helped with the things of God has not done so in vain. God will replenish in diverse ways. The joy that will come is enormous", he said, using the story of Abraham in the Bible as a reference.

Rt Rev Edusa-Eyison charged the church and the minister in charge to maintain the facility so it serves generations unborn.

The Minister in Charge of the Society, Rt. Rev. Frederick Nnuroh thanked his predecessors for the part they played in realising the vision likewise church members for their unity in purpose.

Certificates of honour were presented to past ministers and members of the church who played instrumental roles in the project.