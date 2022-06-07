Ghana: GRIDco Forms Right-of-Way Task Force to Stop Encroachment Around Transmission Lines

The transmission lines of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDco) are under threat due to the activities of encroachers on the Right-of-Way.

This does not only threaten high tension electrical towers and power supply but also the lives of the encroachers and passers-by.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company, Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi, who disclosed this said the activities of the encroachers could cause the wires to snap or sag and that could trigger electrical accidents.

Due to that, GRIDco has formed a Right-of-Way Task Force to eject encroachers on the company's transmission lines.

Mr Essienyi, who was briefing the press in Accra on the company's activities, said the Task Force would police all transmission towers, Right-of-Way and lands bordering the transmission lines.

He disclosed that some of the major urban areas the Task Force would be deployed are Kumasi, Obuasi, Takoradi, Tarkwa, Winneba, Tema, Accra, Kejebi and Tafo.

He hinted that all settlers and encroachers on the Right-of-Way would be sanctioned according to the law.

He, therefore, cautioned the general public to desist from settling in and around transmission lines.

The encroachment of the Right-of-Way is an offence under the Transmission Line Protection Regulations, 1967 (LI 542). It was amended in 2004 by Regulation No. LI 1737 to bar persons or institutions from conducting any form of activities around the location of power transmission lines and towers in Ghana.