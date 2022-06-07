Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Cuts Sod for Construction of 32 Tvet Institutions

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (Hand raise) looking at an artiste impression of the TVET Institutions

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for the construction of 32 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country.

When completed, each region will have two such centres, to further increase access to technical and vocational education, as well as provide opportunities for skills acquisition and upgrading for practising artisans to meet the demands of the industry.

Performing the launch on Monday, Vice President Bawumia said the construction of the facilities forms part of a broader government plan to make Ghana's education system more responsive to industry needs.

"At the start of our administration in 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo set out a clear plan to industrialise Ghana and one of the key pillars of that agenda is to revamp and modernise TVET so that it becomes responsive to the needs of industry. Also hinged on this vision is the dream to make TVET aspirational among the youth," he explained.

The project has several broad aims including improving youth employment, especially in the rural areas; expanding equitable access in public TVET institutions targeting females and rural poor; improving the relevance and quality of TVET delivery, and building the technical and management capacity of TVET and other skills training centres.

The project is also expected to equip the youth with entrepreneurship skills; adopt the cooperative approach to skills training for the youth to create their jobs; retrain current workers who have skill gaps and imbue in master craftsmen the aptitude for productivity and credibility.

It will comprise the establishment of one TVET Centre of Excellence, 16 Category A Centres and 15 Category B Centres. All these institutions will be provided with a variety of infrastructure which ranges from administration blocks, accommodation facilities, common areas, playing grounds, furniture, fittings and external works, tools and equipment for workshops, and ICT.

The nine facilities to be constructed under phase one include a Centre of Excellence at Abrankese (Ashanti region); six 'Category A' facilities to be located at Boako (Western North), Kenyasi (Ahafo), Patuda (Bono East), Dambai (Oti), Salaga (Savannah), and Guabuliga (North East); and two Category B facilities at Akyem Awisa (Eastern) and Tolibri (Upper West).

The goal of the government is to make Ghana a world-class centre for skills development and a leading country in TVET delivery in Africa and also make skills acquisition aspirational for all Ghanaians, Dr Bawumia said.

TVET, Dr Bawumia emphasized, was a key catalyst to spur the country's industrialisation agenda and create decent job opportunities for the citizens of this country.