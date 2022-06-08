Rwanda/Senegal: Amavubi Players Will Be Motivated Against Senegal - Ferwafa President

7 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Local football governing body (Ferwafa) president Olivier Mugabo says that Amavubi players are motivated to play against world-class players when Rwanda takes on Senegal this evening at the Stade Abdoulaye Wade.

The match kicks off at 9 pm local time and Mugabo believes that the Amavubi players will be keen to impress football scouts from all over the world, something that can boost their careers.

"The Senegalese team is tough but our players are motivated to get something from this game. We are confident that we can get a good result although our opponents are the favourities on paper," Mugabo said.

Senegal leads the table with three points while Rwanda and Mozambique are in second place with one point each and Benin is in last position without a point.

The leaders of each group alongside the best three second-placed teams will qualify for the 2023 AFCON.

