Gambia: DK Telecom Expands Services to West Coast Region

In their bid to provide affordable and accessible information and communication services to the populace, DK Telecom Ltd is on verge of meeting that vision with the inauguration of a new branch in Brikama, West Coast Region last Friday.

DK Telecom is an internet service provider (ISP) that seeks to bring fast, reliable and affordable telecommunication network to the public. The company also rolls out ICT network and audits, ICT equipment sales, and ICT consultancy for corporate and home use.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DK Telecom Ltd. Lamin Drammeh explained that the company wants to expand its services by decentralising reliable and accessible internet in the country.

This, he said, makes them the only Internet Service Provider (ISP) that has full coverage in the Gambia.

CEO Drammeh noted that with any commercial return, they are giving free internet service to the Psychiatry hospital (Tanka Tanka), the Polyclinic in Banjul, the Gambia Organisation of the Visually Impaired (GOVI), and the Methodist special school.

"Everything we earn in this company stays in the country. It is in the Company's quest to not only be present in the regions but to symbolise the might of this Gambian company across all regions." he added.

Deputising for the governor of WCR, Haruna Badjie thanked DK Telecom for their services especially expanding to the WCR. The company, he added, has a zero capital flight and is contributing significantly to the socio-economic development of The Gambia.

He called on everyone especially offices in the region, who do not have internet connectivity to come through DK Telecom as they are affordable and accessible.

Malang Bass, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Information and Digital Economics said ICT is the engine of economic growth, and that his Ministry is committed to making sure that internet is reliable and affordable in The Gambia.