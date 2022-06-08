Nigeria: Musician Found Dead in Benue

Terungwa Albert Ikon, popularly known as Ortrees, has been found dead several weeks after he went missing in the North Bank area of Makurdi, Benue State.

It was learnt that the deceased was a younger brother to singer and songwriter, Orduen Ikon Andrew, popularly known as OD Woods.

It was gathered that the late Ortrees left his elder brother's house for their family house at North Bank before he went missing.

A source said, "He was never seen again until his body was found near a river on Sunday, June 5."

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

She said, "Several arrests have been made. Those arrested confessed to the crime. The suspects are cultists."