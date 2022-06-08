Nigeria: Musician Found Dead in Benue

8 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

Terungwa Albert Ikon, popularly known as Ortrees, has been found dead several weeks after he went missing in the North Bank area of Makurdi, Benue State.

It was learnt that the deceased was a younger brother to singer and songwriter, Orduen Ikon Andrew, popularly known as OD Woods.

It was gathered that the late Ortrees left his elder brother's house for their family house at North Bank before he went missing.

A source said, "He was never seen again until his body was found near a river on Sunday, June 5."

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

She said, "Several arrests have been made. Those arrested confessed to the crime. The suspects are cultists."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X