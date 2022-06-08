Nigeria: Dakolo Slams APC for Using His Song At Covention Without Permission

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has called out the All Progressives Congress (APC) for using his song at the ongoing presidential primary of the party without his permission.

Human rights activist, Segalink, shared the moment the song was played and asked: "My brother Timi Dakolo I hope dem pay us for this song wey dey play for APC convention so? GreatNation."

A disappointed Dakolo replied him that the song was played without his permission.

The singer wrote: "Why use an artiste's song without their permission in a rally or campaign. The things people get away with in this country called Nigeria. Actually, this is the second time."