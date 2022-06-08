Liberia: Richmond Anderson's Book 'Perspective On Analytical Feature and Editorial Writing' Gains International

Monrovia — Former Montserrado District #12 Representative and Chairman of the Department of Political Science at the University of Liberia (UL), Prof. Richmond Anderson has gained international recognition for his newly published book "Perspective on Analytical Feature and Editorial Writing" by the Author-House in Washington D.C, United States of America.

Prof. Anderson on Wednesday in a press conference in Monrovia expressed delight over the high international recognition his book has received since being published as he unveiled a certificate awarded to him.

The UL Professor said the book titled "Perspective On Analytical Writing," with a focus on Feature and Editorial writings, will be launched in Liberia upon the opening of the University of Liberia.

The book, according to Prof. Anderson, has been produced locally and being translated from English to four other languages including German, Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese.

According to him, the book is housed in the Library of Congress in the United States ahead of its launching here in Liberia; the book's online version is now available on the internet and sold on amazon.

"And to prove the worth of the book, it has been registered with the Library of Congress in Washington of which I was certificated. So the book has become an international book," Prof. Anderson said.

"Out of millions of books, Prof. Anderson said his book was placed in the eleventh place".

He said the University of Liberia still have hope that Professors are being recognized internationally for their academic work including their very own Assistant Professor, Richmond S. Anderson.

He noted that UL Professors are striving to make sure that they live up to the challenges of the time by engaging themselves in academic work.

Prof. Anderson, who has a background in journalism, has explained that when he was a student at UL, there was no textbook in the library for the very course he had written on.

He further said he was bothered that a major course like Feature and Editorial Writing did not have a book in the library, saying he decided to write a book following his graduation in that course.

"And it is based on those academic works that universities can be recognized to be placed in a category. So, we have done that and it's not only a pride for the University of Liberia, but that of Liberia," he noted.