Liberia: The Political Officer in the Office of Senator Tokpa, Steve Jeffrey Posing With the Ambulances in Gbarnga, Bong County

Bong County — Five of Bong County's seven electoral districts were the scene of jubilations and celebrations at the weekend when Senator/Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa donated five ambulances to each of those districts.

With the exception of electoral districts three and five all other districts have already got an ambulance each donated by the Senator.

Senator Tokpa however disclosed that Fuamah district will receive two ambulances because Sanoyea is not connected to Fuamah by paved road, "Fuamah will get one ambulance, while Sanoyea will receive one as well" Senator Tokpa pointed out.

According to Dr. Tokpa, three ambulances belonging to Districts three, five, and Sanoyea will arrive at the end of June or the early part of July this year.

He noted that the ambulances are intended to transport patients from villages in those districts to referral hospitals in Bong and other Counties. "Our people suffer a lot in getting patients to bigger hospitals in Gbarnga and other areas. In some instances the patients even die before reaching the hospitals" the Bong County Lawmaker said.

He put the total cost of the five ambulances to almost thirty thousand United States dollars.

Since his returned from the United States of America in May this year, Dr. Tokpa has intensified his community engagement and outreach programs across the county with the donations of funds and materials as well as the construction of projects.

Senator Tokpa who is the Senate's Committee Chairman on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions, presented about one hundred and fifty bags of rice to the Muslims Community across the county for the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senator Tokpa also gave one thousand USD to the Seventh Day Advantage Church as his contribution towards the hosting of their just ended convention in Gbarnga, Bong County, fifty thousand Liberian dollars to the Student Council Government of St. Mark's Lutheran High School for ongoing project being undertaken by the Student government.

The Senator also presented seventy-five thousand Liberian dollars to a Women's group in Salala District known as Kargeamah Women Farmers Association.

At the same time, a bridge project valued at over thirteen thousand United States dollars is currently being undertaken by Senator Tokpa in Fuamah District, Bong County.

When completed, the bridge will link Fuamah district in Bong County to Gbarpolu County, thereby creating smooth travel for citizens of the two counties.

Meanwhile, Senator Tokpa has described false and misleading reports that he will not recontest in 2023. Dr. Tokpa told newsmen at the weekend that such a lie is being spread by people who are afraid of him and do not want him to get into the race because it will surely be a defeat for them. "I have no fear that my people will elect me again in 2023 because of the level of work I have done and continue to do for Bong County", the Former Cuttington University President said.