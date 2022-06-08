Nigeria: 5 Storey Building Collapses in Ebonyi

An uncompleted 5-storey building located at Ngbabor, Presco campus of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki has collapsed to the amazement of residents of the area.

So far, no casualty has been recorded.

When Vanguard visited the scene of the incident at Presco campus, opposite prince Marice Hostel, sympathizers, including government officials were seen inspecting the colapsed building in order to ascertain the cause of the incident.

A Team of Police officers and Ebubeagu operatives were on ground to cordonoff the collapsed building to avoid any form of casualty.

According to a member of the community, who didn't want her name in print, said the building collapsed around 2:00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

She further explained that the labourers working at the site, ran away immediately the building started vibrating and eventually collapsed.

Vanguard gathered that one of the twin buildings was still standing while a part of it was what collapsed.

People from the area were warned by government officials not to go closer to the remaining uncompleted building for their own safety.