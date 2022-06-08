Gambia: Hadigala College Holds Multi-Stakeholders Curriculum Review Validation

In a bid to ensure standard curriculum for students, Hadigala College recently convened a multi-stakeholders curriculum review validation at a ceremony held at the College Department of Health Science, Latrikunda Sabiji Campus.

Dr. Hagie K.T. Drammeh, president of Hadigala College said the college has adopted the harmonised West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO) nursing curricular.

He disclosed that the Economic Community of The West Africa States (ECOWAS) has set up a specialised health institution called the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO), which seeks to provide leadership in all health care matters in the sub-region.

The mission of WAHO, he added, is to attain the highest possible standards and protection of health for the people in the sub-region through the harmonisation of the policies of member states, pooling of resources and cooperation with one another to ensure a collective and strategic combat against the health problems of the sub-region.

The curriculum, he said, is competency community-based oriented and takes into consideration the current needs of the society and the students.

"In this regard, this nursing curriculum is based on the semester and course unit system. The overall objective of the community health nursing program is to contribute towards the improvement of the individual, family and community health and to achieve the attitude of healthy living and quality of life in the sub-region towards self-reliance." he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the end of the course, he said, community health nurses should acquire the knowledge, skills and attitude to achieve the following: specific cognitive, psychomotor and affective objectives among others.

Hadigala College president revealed that the College has made thorough consultation with health experts and authorities at both national and international levels including The Gambia Nurses and Midwives Council, the West Africa College of Nursing, the West African Health Organisation with regards to Curriculum development and adoption.

He said that after gathering sufficient information about training for nurses' training and practice in The Gambia and the sub-region, the college has adopted a ready-made harmonised nursing curricular developed by WAHO.

Mafugi Bojang, registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council revealed that the curriculum review would help the College to have standard syllabus to determine its accreditation by the National Accredited Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA).