Gambia: FDNF Adopts New Strategic Plan for 2022 to 2025

The Francis Degaulle Njie Foundation (FDNF) last Friday adopted a new strategic plan to guide its activities from 2022 to 2025. The event was held at the Christian Council premises along MDI Road, Kanifing.

The launch of the new strategic plan also coincided with the foundation's10th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The foundation was established in 2006 by the family of the late Francis Degaulle Njie in commemorating his values of excellence and dedication to learning and service.

The foundation seeks to contribute to the development of the educational system in The Gambia by providing financial support to outstanding science students, raise awareness about cancer and support individuals and families affected by cancer.

It also offers mentorship programmes for young people, organises seminars and motivational lectures as well as offers scholarships to students.

Also, this new strategic plan aims to revise and restructure the foundation's operation methods, expand geographical coverage by decentralising it in a bid to reach rural areas and to establish Francis Degaulle Njie Centre for Excellence, amongst others.

