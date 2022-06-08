Gambia: Early Warning Signals Awareness Forum for Communities Underway

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) is currently on community engagement forums to engage Gambians on early warning signals emerging at the community level.

The 9-day forum funded by the UN Peace Building Fund (PBF) through UNICEF commenced in Basse last Saturday.

The theme of the forum is "Inclusive Approaches to Early Warning: Addressing Emerging Peace and Security Challenges at The Grassroots".

The engagement seeks to discuss and critically diagnose and analyse challenges and threats to peace and security through community early warning mechanisms.

Yusupha Bojang, program manager of NCCE, said the activity involves nine-day face-to-face reflection sessions in three administrative regions of the Upper River, Central River (CRR) & Lower River Regions. Three (3) sessions will be conducted in each of the selected regions, targeting about 315 participants such as the women, youths, community leaders, physically challenged and the decentralised structures (Alkalolu, Chiefs, VDCs, WDCs.) across the selected regions.

"The Gambia has made great gains in the consolidation of democracy since the removal of an authoritarian rule five years ago. However, this transitioning has presented new challenges such as widespread polarisation characterised by the use of abusive language, hate speech, misinformation, provocative actions, intimidation, and confrontations in public discourse. Overcoming these challenges to place the country in a strong and stable democratic trajectory, require inclusive and collective efforts by all and sundry." he added.

Program manager Bojang expressed optimism that the engagement would foster collaboration between the stakeholders, more importantly, enhance timely response to violent threats through early warning systems, promote maintenance of peace and security, and social cohesion.

"The convergence is to create a platform for stakeholders to open up and discuss emerging peace and security challenges through the community early warning mechanisms as well as the capacities required to strengthen early warning systems at community levels, and address the current, and emerging issues that could jeopardise national peace and security, and proffer recommendations for the way forward."

Bojang assured that they would continue with their determination to build and consolidate a mature political culture in which all citizens regardless of gender and age are more aware of, and fully exercise their civic rights and responsibilities, as well as participate effectively in nurturing and consolidating the country's striving democracy.

Ndey Bandeh, Secretary General of Mother's Club, thanked the NCCE for always reaching out to them in preaching peace to ensure that they live harmoniously.

"This is not the first time that NCCE is reaching out to us. With the help of them, I happened to learned so many things like my right as a citizen and what is really expected of me as good citizen and as to how we can maintain peace among one another" she said while adding that this engagement could not have come at a better time than now.