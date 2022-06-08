Gambia: Lady Commits Suicide After Reportedly Drinking Sniper Pesticide

Identified as Sandra, a Nigerian lady residing in Bakoteh in the Kanifing Municipality has reportedly committed suicide after allegedly drinking a sniper pesticide; The Point has been reliably informed.

The circumstances leading to her suicidal act couldn't be established at the time of gathering the report. However, security personnel are currently investigating the matter with a view to getting to the root of the incident.

A source who is familiar with the matter and spoke to The Point on the condition of anonymity confirmed the development, claiming that the lady was pronounced dead at a near-by health center at Bakoteh.

The incident, our source added, occurred on Monday around 10 a.m. "The matter was later reported to Bakoteh Police Station who upon receiving the information acted swiftly to respond to the incident," our source posited.

The spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force (GPF), Lamin Njie and the police deputy spokesperson, Alieu Jamanka couldn't be reached for comments at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, our reporter has been reliably informed that the body of the deceased is currently in Banjul for post-mortem.