Senegal: Casa Sports Win Senegal Top-Flight League Title

Casa Sports have clinched the 2021/22 Senegal top-flight league title with one match remaining following Monday's draw against rivals Teungueth.

The side from southern Senegal won the league trophy after their 1-1 draw with their rivals at the Galandou Diouf Stadium in Rufisque (30 km from Dakar).

As the icing on the cake Casa Sports were crowned at the stadium of the outgoing champion by forcing them to share points during the penultimate league game.

With 47 points, five more than second-placed Jaraaf, the team led by Ansou Diadhiou is guaranteed to finish at the top of the Senegalese Ligue 1 for the current season.

This is the second championship title won by Casa Sports after that of 2012 and they have not finished their season as they are eyeing more titles.

The Green-Whites won the Senegal FA Cup by beating Diambars in the final 1-0 and they are hoping for the double are they in the last four of that competition.

In the semi-final of the Senegal Cup, the Casa Sports team will face AJEL de Rufisque, a Division 3 club.

The other last four will see Linguere de Saint-Louis facing third tier side Etoile Lusitana.

Coach of Casa Sports, Diadhiou expressed his joy over their latest title success, recognizing however that the title came too soon for this generation of young players of the team.

"The work must continue. The players are young and need to grow. A job to be done well requires four years. We are in the third year, we will continue to work," Diadhiou said.

"We will keep the backbone of the team. If there is a player who wants to monetize his talent elsewhere, we will let him go but the objective is to go to African competition with as many of our players as possible," he said in an interview with journalists.

Meanwhile two teams have been relegated to Ligue 2 as Mbour PC (14th) with 17 points and Ndiambour de Louga, 13th with 26 points will play in the second tier next term.