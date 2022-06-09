Liberia: AFL Sargent, Victim of Electric Shock, Says Condition Has Gone From Bad to Worse

Monrovia — A Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Sergeant George Kaifa, who suffered an electric shock at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) Barracks while on duty, has complained of alleged abandonment and neglect from the Government of Liberia (GOL), through the Ministry of National Defense despite returning to the country from Morocco for advance medical treatment.

It can be recalled that Sgt. George was electrocuted while deserting his post at the BTC to pick up his food from the kitchen during the night hours of October 19, 2019.

The weapon he was carrying mistakenly got in contact with a 'high tension electric wire' prompting the incident.

He has nine fingers, carries multiple scars on his body and his hands are not useful as a result of the situation.

He spent four months at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor, Monrovia attending medical treatment. Multiple surgeries were done to resuscitate his condition, but he was later flown to Monrovia on February 23, 2021, following public outcry over his worsening health condition and his decision taken to storm the residence of President George Manneh Weah in Rehab, Paynesville outside Monrovia.

President Weah is the Commander-In-Chief of the AFL.

Kaifa returned to Liberia on February 26, 2022, but his condition has not improved significantly.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa at his residence in the Borough of New Kru Town, outside Monrovia on Monday, June 6, Kaifa disclosed that his travel to Morocco was a waste.

He noted that since his return to the country, he has been experiencing severe pains in his chest, hands and left leg following the surgeries done abroad.

He believed that the delay by the government to immediately fly him out of Liberia for advance medical treatment worsened his situation.

"The army delayed with me too much and I went to the President's house to see how best I can seek medical treatment abroad. They took me from here and carried me Morocco. I spent one year in Morocco but nothing was doing there. They cut me on my side and took my flesh and put it on my left hand and I don't know what happened. They said they were going to strengthen my fingers but they are still the same. Since I came back, I have been living on medicines and my whole side they took the flesh from on is tight like they tie me with rope. My foot can get swollen when I sit or walk. I can't sleep at night".

Kaifa disclosed that upon his return to the country, barrage of promises have been made to him by authorities of the Ministry of National Defense, but those promises are yet to come to fruition.

"When I was there (in Morocco), the Chief of Staff told me that they will send me abroad for advance treatment. He (Chief of Staff) talked to my family, my sister and brother in America while I was in Morocco and they promised me on video call that he was going to make sure that I get a visa to go to the States for treatment".

He added that the Chief of Staff of the AFL, Major General Prince Johnson made it clear that the government was not able to foot his medical bills in the US, despite the previous promise that was made to him.

He noted that as a result of the government's decision, his family members in the US also reneged to shoulder his medical bills, but only committed to providing accommodation and feeding upon his arrival in the US.

"The COS said the government is not able to pay America bills and in fact, when the Vice President or any Minister is sick, they can go Ghana. My sister said since it is looking like this, your just give the man visa and he can come America and we can join hands around to make him go for the treatment. But the COS said no, they don't have money for America".

Fallen out of favor

Since his return to Liberia, Kaifa has not been to the 14th Military Hospital to seek medical attention. He has fallen out of favor with the American doctor assigned at the facility.

He disclosed that his consistent decision taken not to go at the hospital, which was dedicated to provide medical care to soldiers of the FL and their respective family members, is allegedly due to the uncompromising posture of the American doctor to do additional surgeries on his body while in Liberia.

"They told me to go to the 14th Military hospital to meet with the white doctor and I told them no. I don't want to do anymore surgeries in Liberia here. He (white doctor) told me when I was in Liberia that he wanted to cut my small finger along with my toe which had a very big sore. But my sister said no one should cut any part of my body again".

Kaifa pointed out that as a result of his stance, the assigned American doctor (who he did not name) at the 14th military hospital complained that he was an arrogant person.

According to him, the doctor recommended that his condition was better and reneged to recommend additional treatment abroad.

He said despite the recommendation, his condition has not improved since he returned to the country as evidenced of the multiple scars and severe pains in his body.

"My two hands are useless; I can't do anything by myself. I can't sleep on my stomach or in the night until I take that injection. They tear me from my side and on my hand. But nothing has improved and the Chief of Staff is saying that the people told him that I went under five different surgeries. If that is the case, by now I should be ok".

Kaifa lamented that he suffered and experienced additional pains during the extra surgeries done in Morocco, but his condition has not significantly improved.

"Sometimes when I go to the hospital for treatment, I will sit down outside whole day like nobody knows me or I didn't come for treatment".

Flown Morocco to hide

Kaifa claimed that a sinister motive was behind his travel to Morocco for advance medical treatment.

He added that the neglect and abandonment he is presently experiencing is due to his decision taken to speak to the media on his current condition.

"I must say this; they took me Morocco to hide me because I was too much on the media or because they felt I was going to the President's house fast. I know within myself that I can't be well 100%. But I want to be well at least about 60 to 70 percent so that I can be able to do something for myself. The Chief of Staff told me clear that I will go India for treatment, but I don't know how Morocco came about".

He continued: "I was not crippled when I joined the army. So, if anything happened to me while on duty, the army should be responsible to take care of me. Leaving or dashing me with US$200 to take from the bank is not enough to support me and my children. When I was in Morocco, they cut my food money down when the student medical doctor they assigned to me came back in October. Right now, I am only receiving my salary and rice ration when it comes".

Worsening economic conditions

Kaifa is a father of three children between the ages of ages of 3, 15 and 16 respectively.

He has a fiancée and is also one of the breadwinners for his family.

Kaifa emphasized that since the incident, nothing has been given to guarantee his survival.

"I am back now but I don't even able to take care of my children because I told them that I can't continue to be in Morocco without doing anything and just sitting and feeling pains".

Frustration

Kaifa expressed frustration and regret over his decision taken to serve his country through the AFL.

He observed that his alleged neglect and abandonment has the propensity of discouraging other young Liberians from joining the AFL.

"I am frustrated right now because even some of my brothers and sisters can be laughing and telling me 'this is the President that you voted for'. And I say no, the President has his eye the COS and he can't allow me to be like this. I really feel bad for being like this. I don't wear short clothes. When I am going out, I have to put towel on my hands".

"I feel that the army just like for people to die and when you died, they just go there and bury you and I am not willing for my three girls to lose me".

Compel to beg

Kaifa disclosed that he's compelled to beg friends and others to pay for his medicines just to sleep soundly during the night hours as compared to others.

"Since my pain injection finished, I have been asking one or two friends to help me to get my medicine to take an injection to sleep".

Plea to the President

Kaifa vowed to visit the residence of the President along with his family members if nothing is done to ensure that he leaves Liberia for 'proper treatment'.

"If I am opportune to meet the President today, I want appeal to him to seek proper medical treatment and urge him to put eyes to the military because soldiers are just dying and running away from the service (of military). In this situation now, I am feeling so bad and hurt".

He expressed willingness to seek treatment in India or elsewhere apart from the USA.

"I am fighting hard to get to meet the President at his house to explain things to him and let him see what I am going through".

The medical reports

A medical report was released by doctors at the health facility in Liberia and Morocco to authorities of the Liberian Ministry of Defense following the return of Sergeant to Liberia.

The report was forwarded to Kaifa's family in the US also.

FrontPage Africa managed to obtain the two separate medical reports of Sgt. Kaifa.

In a report released by Dr. Kevin Strathy of the 14th Military Hospital in Schefflien, Margibi County, it was recommended that "no further surgery be performed".

"The patient should be afforded moisturizing treatments for his multiple scars and continue his exercises to maintain his level of function", the report issued on March 1, 2022 stated.

For the report released by the doctor from Morocco, Kaifa claimed that the document was submitted in a French version, making it difficult for him and other members of his family to clearly understand.

Meanwhile, Kaifa is seeking assistance from humanitarians and philanthropic organizations operating in and out of Liberia. He can be reached via cell #s: 0777463969 or 0888845622.

Chief Of Staff speaks

When contacted via telephone, the Chief of Staff of the AFL, General Prince Johnson, encouraged Sgt. Kaifa to make maximum use of the hospital established in the country for dependents of the army.

He said since his return to the country from Morocco, Sgt. Kaifa chose to return to his home, instead of informing the medics or accepting to be admitted at the hospital for additional treatment.

"I think you should be asking Sgt. Kaifa why he is not at the 14th Military Hospital if he has a problem. We have a big hospital for our dependents and we have good doctors there. Why Kaifa who just returned after a successful one year in Morocco and has problems will not go to the hospital?"

He claimed that the government, through the AFL has not neglected or abandoned Kaifa, noting that, "we took care of his children school fees the last time".

Unbelievable and trauma

General Johnson maintained that it is "unbelievable" for the soldier to stay away from the hospital and continue to claim that he has not properly recovered.

"I think it is an issue of trauma which comes after surgeries".

He clarified that no promise was made by the government or authorities of the AFL to send Sgt. Kaifa to the US for proper treatment.

Didn't promise a visa

"How can Kaifa tell you he was promised to go to the US and at the same time said I told him that we cannot pay the bills? How can someone send somebody to the US and the same person tells you that they cannot pay bills"?

General Johnson denied promising Kaifa that he would ensure that he receives a visa for the United States, but admitted of having conversation with a relative of the ailing AFL solider who is residing in the US.

"I told his family I met through the phone that in order for me to write for Kaifa to the Consular session for visa, your will have to show who's going to pay the bills because, the government of Liberia doesn't send people to the US. If I can get a hospital that will assure the bill, I wouldn't mind writing but it is not a guarantee that he will get a visa".

General Johnson disclosed that though communications from his office requesting for a visa for ailing soldiers of the AFL have not been rejected, Sgt. Kaifa's family has not shown any willingness and commitment to shoulder his medical bills when he arrives in the US.

"We have India, Ghana and Morocco; we just sent someone two weeks ago to Morocco for cancer in the throat. How can we send someone to America? All of us here know the bills in America; the first thing is insurance. Nobody is going to pay cash to somebody to go there".

Assurance

"If any of Kaifa's relative agrees to handle the bill and the hospital he is going to, I will attach a cover letter that these are the two people who will handle his bills and he will definitely go".

General Johnson pointed out that more than 10 soldiers have been sent abroad for advance treatment to other countries rather than the US due to financial constraints.

He said medical documents of Kaifa were sent to his relatives in the US, but nothing has been heard from them since then.

"How can I send him to the US and I know that I cannot pay the bills for him to go there".

Commenting on the medical report released from Morocco, General Johnson stated, "I am not a medical person so tell Kaifa to show you his medical report and read it".

General Johnson pointed out that though the decision taken by Sgt' Kaifa to draw the attention of the Commander-In-Chief by visiting his home was unethical, he can still go for treatment at the hospital in Margibi.

He claimed that Sgt. Kaifa cannot go for treatment at the hospital due to derogatory comments he made against the American doctor assigned at the facility.

"I pity Kaifa's condition and that's why we did our best to send him to one of the countries that are one of the best in terms of medical. He couldn't go to India because the hospital there was not taking people because of the COVID during that time".

"That's Kaifa right (to go to the President's house to seek attention). Maybe he's thinking that the President gave somebody money. The last time he went there and it is against his ethics as a military person to jump the key to go there. But if he wants to go there, it is his right. I am not a medical doctor. How can he say we abandon him when he is still getting his salary and ration and we have paid his children school fees for two consecutive years?"

According to him, the government, through the AFL spent more than US$30,000 to maintain Sgt. Kaifa in Morocco during his treatment.

"We will continue to take care of Kaifa and he needs to go back to the 14th Military Hospital if he is not feeling well and the medical people will determine whether he needs further treatment. We can request for a visa for him if his family can handle his medical bills".

The rationale behind the stance or decision taken by the government to request the family of an ailing AFL soldier to shoulder or foot his medical bill in another country remains questioned since in fact, the soldier was electrocuted on duty while serving his country.