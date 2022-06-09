Liberia: 18 Liberian Participants Travel to the U.S. for the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship

Monrovia — Eighteen promising Liberians, selected to participate in the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, departed for the United States on Tuesday, June 7. Ambassador Michael A. McCarthy met with the Fellows during a pre-departure orientation and expressed his support and excitement for the program. "From business and civic leaders to those serving the public, each of you has a plan and the commitment to working towards a brighter future for Liberia. And we are so proud to be able to support your efforts," Ambassador McCarthy remarked during the orientation.

Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders

Initiative (YALI) and embodies the U.S. commitment to invest in the future of Africa. YALI was created in 2010 and supports young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across Africa. Since 2014, nearly 5,100 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Twenty-seven U.S. educational institutions in 20 states and the District of Columbia will host Leadership Institutes for approximately 700 Mandela Washington Fellows. The six-week Institutes, hosted by college and university campuses across the United States, will support the development of Fellows' leadership skills through academic study, workshops, mentoring, networking with U.S. leaders, and collaboration with members of the local community.

The following young leaders from Liberia are participating in the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship. They include: Kaustella Kialain, Beyan Flomo Pewee, Immanuel Freeman, Beyan Harris, Massa Mussah, Irene Pewu, Emmanuel Johnson, Dennis Jarpah, Timothy Robinson, Peter N. Dolo, Newton Toe, Omar V. Al Sheriff, Elizabeth Horton, Saykwayee Henry, Hawa Varney, Bendu Weeks-Lewis, Emmanuel Williams, and Linda Playma Llyod.

The participants were selected through a vigorous vetting process and careful revision of nearly 1,000 applications from young Liberian leaders.

After their Leadership Institutes, Fellows will participate in a virtual Summit. Additionally, up to 100 competitively selected Fellows will virtually engage in professional development with U.S. organizations in the public, private, or non-profit sector. Fellows can participate in Alumni Programming after their Fellowships to further build their professional skills and networks.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by IREX. For more information about the Mandela Washington Fellowship, visit mandelawashingtonfellowship.org.