Liberia: Callous, Anti-Democratic

-Says PUL; As It Condemns Attack On Journalist Prince Mulbah

The Press Union of Liberia has condemned as callous and anti-democratic, an attack on Journalist Prince Mulbah of Prime FM in the course of his duties.

Prince Mulbah, a broadcast journalist with Prime FM was on Thursday, June 2, 2022 covering a protest before the Monrovia Office of Bea Mountain when he was attacked by an employee of the company in the full view of the public.

Protesters had gathered before Bea Mountain Headquarters in Sinkor to request the payment of sixteen thousand United States dollars for transportation services rendered the mining company by the Maisay Enterprise Car Rental since December of 2021.

Journalist Mulbah's smart phone (TECNO SPARKS 8) was damaged while he was being hassled by an employee on the orders of Bea Mountain Administrative Manager, Jackson Yuo. Photos have since been released of the attack on Journalist Prince Mulbah by bystanders following the protest.

The PUL has officially protested the action of the Bea Mountain employee to its management requesting it to institute measures that will ensure the safety of journalists covering issues arising from its operations. The Union's Self- regulatory organ, the National Media Council has also informed Bea Mountain of a complaint brought against it by Prime FM's Prince Mulbah. Hearings on the allegation of assault against Journalist Mulbah will be mediated in the next four weeks.