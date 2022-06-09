Gambia: PSV Wellingara Thump Water Side FC to Rejuvenate Lead in 2nd Tier

8 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

PSV Wellingara last Thursday thumped Water Side FC 2-0 in their week-23 match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to extend their lead in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Wellingara based-club was leading the country's Second Tier campaign with 42 points prior to their match with Water Side, who sat bottom-place on the Second Division League with 18 points.

PSV Wellingara was keen for the maximum points to rejuvenate their lead in the Second Tier.

The Wellingara based-club scored two goals in the match without Water Side FC replying to rejuvenate their lead in the country's Second Division League with 45 points.

Water Side FC remained bottom-place on the Second Tier table with 18 points after losing to PSV Wellingara.

