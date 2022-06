Marimoo FC will tomorrow, Thursday, 9 June 2022, entertain Gunjur United in the round of 32 fixture of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup Competition at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4 p.m.

The Manjai and Gunjur based-clubs will scuffle to dominate each other to sail to the round of 16 of the FF Cup Competition.

Both sides are doing extremely brilliant in their respective league competitions. The FF Cup Competition feature First and Second Division League clubs.