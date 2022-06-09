Gambia: Congo to Welcome Gambia in AFCON Qualifiers Today

Congo will today, Wednesday, 8 June 2022, welcome The Gambia in their second Group G encounter of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Brazza Ville at 4 p.m.

The Congolese slipped to Mali 4-0 in their opening Group G match of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta qualifiers played at Stade Modibo Keita in Bamako on Saturday.

Congo will affray to stun The Gambia in their second group match to clutch their first triumph in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Gambia will contend to pommel Congo to maintain their winning string in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following their 1-0 victory over South Sudan in their opening Group G fixture played at Stade Late Dior in Thies, Senegal, on Saturday.

The Scorpions sit second-place in Group G of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers with 3 points after their slender win over South Sudan in their opening group match.