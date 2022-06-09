Nigeria: Police Dismiss Viral News of Impending Attack On Lagos Residents

9 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

Police said it's intelligence gathering is "top notch."

The police in Lagos have dismissed claims that some criminal elements have camped in the Badagry area of Lagos State, preparing to attack the residents.

In a statement by the command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, the police said the viral voice note on WhatsApp claimed that some Fulanis had camped in the Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Agemowo, Badagry, in readiness to attack and cause chaos.

The police said the viral message is false and designed to cause unnecessary panic in the state.

Mr Hundeyin said security operatives have been drafted to the estate and its environs.

"It is worthy of note that there is a Police Divison close to the estate - Morogbo Divison. There is also a Police Post next to the estate - Mowo Outpost. Police presence and intelligence gathering in the area is top notch," the statement.

"In a bid to be double sure that the claims are false, the Divisonal Police Officer of Morogbo visited the estate again today, inspected the entire facility and had an exhaustive session with the facility manager.

"The outcome of the operational visit lends credence to the futility of the voice-note."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X